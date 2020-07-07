Man dragged while hanging out of stolen car driven by girlfriend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman is accused of taking an SUV, dragging her boyfriend hanging outside of it and then chasing him through a transient camp while he ran away.

Keshondra Laniece Marshall, 25, is in custody after a bizarre chain of events during a domestic disturbance.

On July 5, witnesses called police to say they saw a man being dragged and being chased down by a white SUV, according to the arrest warrant.

Police say witnesses saw the SUV also cross a grassy median that has 15 to 25 tents and unstable structures with about 30 to 40 transients living there.

The suspect’s mother, a resident of the median campsite, told police that Marshall was driving “crazy” through the median while chasing her boyfriend, according to the report.

During the mother’s talk with police, she quickly pointed out Marshall driving through the H-E-B parking lot across the street, police say. The responding officer said he watched the SUV maneuver erratically through the parking lanes in the lot and radioed another officer to pursue.

Marshall’s mother told police that she believed the car was stolen because Marshall didn’t own that type of vehicle, according to the arrest warrant.

According to the affidavit, the chasing officer followed Marshall from Pleasant Valley Road onto Elmont Drive after activating his overhead lights.

Police then say that Marshall stopped the car and as the officer approached on foot to make contact that she sped away in the Buick.

The officer resumed the chase with lights and siren as Marshall continued on Emont Drive at 38 mph and then turning on Tinnin Ford Road after running the stop sign. The officer ended the chase at Riverside Drive for lack of information about the suspected offence and because the victim had not been located yet.

Police say that soon after the end of the chase, the abandoned SUV was found behind a shopping center on Riverside Drive, less than a quarter-mile from where the chase had ended, and Marshall was spotted walking on Riverside Drive, shoeless, sweating and out of breath.

After Marshall was taken into custody police and searched they found the keys to the stolen SUV.

After talking with the boyfriend, police say the two had argued about wanting to use the SUV to get around. Police say both agreed to leave the SUV and the boyfriend walked towards a department store to buy clothes.

According to the report, the boyfriend turned to look back and saw Marshall walking across the street towards the SUV. Police say he then ran to try to stop Marshall from taking the car.

Marshall was able to start up the SUV just as her boyfriend got to the car window, according to police. The affidavit says the boyfriend began to yell at Marshall telling her not to take the car and held onto the driver’s side mirror as Marshall began to drive away.

Police say Marshall took several turns as her boyfriend held to the side of the SUV until she came to a near stop to allow him to let go and fall to the ground. He then walked back to the grassy median.

It’s at this point that witnesses say Marshall drove through the camp sites on the grassy median as she accelerated and chased her boyfriend.

Marshall’s boyfriend told police he had to run around tents and between trees to escape her chase.

Police did not say how Marshall gained access to the SUV, but the owner was out of town at the time of the chase and had given permission for coworkers and neighbors to care for it while she was away.

Shortly after the SUV was impounded when Marshall was arrested, police say an OnStar warning was triggered and the original owner was notified. She was then able to tell police that her car was stolen.

One of the parties who was looking after the owner’s SUV said his own vehicle had been burglarized and he noticed the keys from the SUV were missing, but the SUV was still in the garage at the time. The news of the SUV being missing didn’t make it to the caretaker until after the OnStar alert.

Marshall faces charges of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle – family violence, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading motor vehicle.