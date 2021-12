PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville police are investigating after a man was found shot in a vehicle on Saturday morning.

According to Pflugerville Police Department, officers responded to the corner of Walnut and Third streets after reports of shots fired. There, they found the victim, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, in addition to a dead dog.

Police say they’ve identified and detained several persons of interest, all of whom are believed to know each other.