Man dies from gunshot wound after being found in north Austin parking lot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man died after being found in a north Austin apartment complex parking lot Wednesday morning, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD said around 6:48 a.m., Austin 911 got a report of a man down in the parking lot of the apartment complex located at 9036 North Lamar Boulevard. That’s in between West Rundberg Lane and Payton Gin Road.

Officers and Austin-Travis County EMS gave medical aid to the man, but efforts were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:07 a.m., according to APD.

The man has been identified as Hugo Geovany Martinez Morales, 35, police said.

An autopsy was done, and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound in the manner of homicide.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the shooting to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.

They are looking to speak with anyone in the area who may have seen something suspicious in the late evening hours of June 15 or the early morning hours of June 16.

Austin police are asking for help solving the murder of Hugo Geovany Martinez Morales, 35, who was found shot in an apartment complex parking lot June 16, 2021 (APD Flyer)

Up to $1,000 in reward money is being offering in return for information leading to an arrest of a suspect.