AUSTIN (KXAN) — Court records showed a 49-year-old man was convicted Tuesday in Travis County on charges of aggravated kidnapping involving bodily injury of a child younger than 17, as well as 2 counts of sexual assault of a child.

According to records, Ronald Martin pleaded guilty to the three charges March 23, and he was sentenced by a judge Tuesday to serve 15 years in state prison.

Records showed the charges stemmed from a December 2021 incident.

Previous coverage:

According to past KXAN reports, APD officers said Martin was caught during a sexual act with a child outside a south Austin building Dec. 27, 2021. Investigators said he met the 14-year-old victim on social media and traveled to another state to pick up the victim and return to Austin.