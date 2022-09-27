TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 36-year-old man was convicted by a Travis County jury of two counts of super aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Michael Dwain Bostic was charged on March 12, 2019 with two counts of super aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact in connection to offenses that happened in 2012 and 2013.

Bostic was already in prison at the time of those charges, convicted on a separate case of indecency with a child. He was indicted on June 7, 2010, with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

“Our office is committed to holding people who commit acts of violence accountable,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. “We hope these verdicts bring closure and peace to the victim and their families.”