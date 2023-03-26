AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was convicted of murder March 17 by a jury in Travis County related to a December 2020 road rage incident that resulted in a death.

According to court documents, Jonathan Zavala pleaded guilty to the murder charge the same day he was convicted. A judge sentenced him to serve 15 years in a state prison related to the case.

Per previous reports, Zavala was involved in a road rage incident at the corner of East St. Elmo and South Pleasant Valley Road that resulted in the death of 21-year-old Miranda Gloria Lopez three days later.