AUSTIN (KXAN) – Records showed a man connected to a north Austin homicide was convicted of murder and sentenced to 22 years in a state prison Jan. 24.

According to Travis County court records, 37-year-old Cordell Christopher Adams pleaded guilty to the murder charge the same day he was sentenced. He was convicted of killing 27-year-old Alejandro Austin.

Adams was originally booked into the Travis County jail in August 2021.

According to previous reports, in August 2021, Austin Police responded to a 911 call for shots being fired in the 1000 block of Fieldwood Drive in north Austin. The victim was found in a parking lot with obvious trauma to the head.

Austin was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died, according to officials. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Austin died from a gunshot wound, and the manner of death was ruled to be a homicide.

According to the original arrest affidavit, surveillance footage showed Adams in the area of the shooting, Austin being shot and then Adams leaving the scene. The affidavit also said a Crime Stoppers tip helped authorities arrest Adams.

As of Feb. 8, Adams remained booked into the Travis County jail, but records show he would be transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in Huntsville to serve his sentence.