Man convicted of 2019 sexual assault sentenced to three years in prison

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Travis County District Court sentenced a man who was convicted of a 2019 sexual assault to three years in prison.

According to a press release from the district attorney, Asley Quesada-Diaz, 36, was arrested in January of 2019 and charged with sexual assault. He was staying with family friends in an apartment in Pflugerville. The family had been helping Quesada-Diaz since his move from Cuba.

The release said the assault happened on Jan. 6, around 8 a.m. The victim jumped from from the second story balcony into a rosebush sustaining injuries to her legs, back and arms. She then ran to a nearby neighbor who was in his car. She hid in the vehicle as the neighbor drove her to safety and called 9-1-1.

The district attorney said DNA swabs taken from the victim shortly after the incident linked Quesada-Diaz to the assault.

The trial lasted four days in which both the victim and Quesada-Diaz gave their testimony. The jury deliberated for four hours before returning a guilty verdict on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, this case represents the harsh reality that many sexual assaults are perpetrated by people known to the victim,” said Travis County Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Richards.

“I am grateful that our community is reaching a place where it has a better understanding of the dynamics involved in sexual assault cases and the realities that many sexual assault victims face. I am thankful to the jurors for their careful deliberation and attention to this case.”