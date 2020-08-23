Man confronted 3 men with ‘Rambo-style’ knife believing they were illegal immigrants, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested after he reportedly confronted three men with a “Rambo-style” hunting knife because he thought they might be illegal immigrants, according to an affidavit.

The Austin Police Department responded to the incident at a mechanic shop on Aldridge Drive in northeast Austin at about 6 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived at the scene, officers located the victim who told them the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Odis Richardson Jr., was still inside the shop.

The victim told police that the man entered the shop with a large knife in his hand. He walked to within five or six feet of the victim and lunged the knife towards him, the man said.

“The suspect was making a jabbing motion with the knife and still cursing at me and telling me to come to him as I moved backwards away from him,” he told police.

The victim said he hid behind a vehicle but could see Richardson walking around the shop as if looking for him.

At one point, the man told police he heard glass breaking and air escaping. Later, he realized that a Chevrolet Silverado truck had two flat tires and a broken window.

Two other men who managed to run away from the scene also claimed that Richardson was yelling at them while holding the weapon.

Police found a hunting knife described as “Rambo-style” in the arrest affidavit and took Richardson for questioning.

Richardson told police that he confronted “two or three Mexicans” at the mechanic shop because he thought they were possibly illegal immigrants who should not be here, the affidavit states.

He also admitted the victim did nothing to him. Police said Richardson agreed the victim appeared to be in fear for his life and said he would have felt the same way if someone did that to him.

Richardson was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, making a terroristic threat, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance. He remains in the Travis County Jail on a total bond of $28,500.