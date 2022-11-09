AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department asked for help identifying a man connected to two armed bank robberies — one in northwest Austin and the other in southwest Austin.

APD said the latest bank robbery occurred late Tuesday morning in the 9700 block of Research Boulevard, where the suspect wore a fake beard mask, entered the bank, approached the teller and gave her a note that stated a robbery was happening.

“The suspect pulled out a handgun during the robbery. He took cash and left the scene in a black, 4-door vehicle with damage to the front right panel,” APD said.

Police described the suspect as a 30 to 40-year-old Middle Eastern or Hispanic man with a medium build.

According to police, he was carrying a black shoulder bag at the time of the robbery and was armed with a black handgun. The suspect was last seen wearing a long sleeve black jacket, blue jeans, dark-colored shoes, a dark-colored ball cap with an unknown emblem and glasses.

APD said the man spoke fluent English but possibly with a middle eastern accent.

Officials said the suspect vehicle was a black, 4-door sedan with damage to the front right panel.

Image of suspect vehicle (APD photo)

Surveillance video from an Oct. 21 robbery in southwest Austin showed the same man, according to police.

Police asked anyone with information about the robberies to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.