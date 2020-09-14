Man choked, tried to smother north Austin hotel employee, TCSO says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County deputies are looking for a man they say entered the Country Inn & Suites hotel in north Austin just after midnight Saturday and assaulted a female employee in the kitchen.

The suspect as viewed from surveillance (TCSO)

According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:25 a.m. on Sept. 12, an unidentified Black man entered the hotel, located at 14620 North Interstate 35, walked into the kitchen and assaulted a female employee.

TCSO says the suspect struggled with the victim for over 10 minutes, pinning her to the ground and putting her in various chokeholds. The man also tried to smother her with a small towel.

The man is described as:

Black

Slender-to-medium build

Last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, black head cover, black Nike shoes and a black mask

He was last seen leaving the parking lot in an unidentified, newer-model four-door sedan with LED taillights.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call TCSO at (512) 854-1444.