AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was convicted and sentenced by a court Oct. 13 in connection with the death of a person in north Austin in July 2021.

Milo Douglas was sentenced to serve nine years in state prison for the murder of 48-year-old Lauren Gums, according to court documents.

Records showed Douglas pleaded guilty ahead of his sentencing.

According to court documents, Douglas received a jail credit of 117 days toward his sentence.