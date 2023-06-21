AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department provided more details about a homicide that occurred at a tent community in north Austin Monday.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday, APD officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of Rundberg Lane, according to an APD release.

Austin Police investigate homicide off Rundberg Lane on June 19. (KXAN: Christian Marcelli)

Police arrived to the tent community and found an unidentified man who died from several stab wounds, the release said. Officers found Joshua Daniel, 41, a few feet from the man and detained him, according to police.

According to APD investigators, Daniel stabbed the man several times and attempted to dispose of the body by dismemberment and burning.

Daniel was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail and charged with first-degree murder, according to police.

This is being investigated as Austin’s 33rd homicide of the year. Police believe it is an isolated incident, and there’s no threat to the public.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-TIPS. You can send your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.