Man charged with murder after deadly east Austin stabbing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of stabbing and killing another man in east Austin has been charged with murder.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Estes Avenue near Springdale Road for the call of the stabbing around 6:38 p.m.

The victim, Chase Collins, was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. A witness at the scene told police the suspect, identified as Demond Campbell, 42, stabbed Collins then left the scene on foot.

Police began a search of the area. According to the affidavit, one officer was parked at the intersection of Richardine Avenue when a man wearing all black approached with his hands up.

The man identified himself as Campbell and told the officer his knife was on his waist. During a frisk officers found a switchblade in Campbell’s front right pocket.

During an interview with police, Campbell said he received a call from his fiancé asking him to pick up a toy shopping cart from Collins at his house.

He said when he got there and asked Collins about the toy, he was told “you’re not getting s— until tomorrow.” Campbell said he and Collins got into a short argument before Collins grabbed him by the neck. He then quickly let go and walked away.

Campbell told police he began walking away too, but as he did he pulled out and opened his switchblade. He said he turned around and Collins walked into the knife, then passed out on his lawn.

The witness at the scene told police she saw no argument or physical altercation between the two men. She said she saw Campbell make a punching motion at Collins before walking away.

Campbell is charged with murder and his bond is set at $250,000.