Man charged with murder after deadly drug deal in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after a drug deal turned deadly in southeast Austin in January, according to an Austin Police Department affidavit.

Kendall Iwuagwu is in custody at Travis County Jail after witnesses saw him running away from the shooting scene in the 2500 block of Elmont Drive. The affidavit says two men, including 20-year-old Jose Mata, were waiting in a car in a parking lot to sell an unknown person marijuana.

The affidavit says the men saw Iwuagwu in the parking lot and called him over to see if he was their buyer. After a short conversation at the car, Iwuagwu shot Mata before the deal, a witness told police.

Another witness, who was stopped at a red light when the shooting occurred, saw Iwuagwu run away and followed him in his car, the affidavit says. The witness told police Iwuagwu ran north on Pleasant Valley Road to the Ballpark Apartments. Iwuagwu went out of the sight of the witness as he walked through a Ballpark Apartment building, the affidavit says.

Police used a search warrant to look through Mata’s cell phone records, finding a 45-second phone call just minutes before the shooting. The number was traced back to a man who had a previous interaction with Austin police at the Ballpark Apartments, the affidavit says.

Kendall Iwuagwu, 20 (APD Photo)

When police reviewed body camera footage from the previous incident, the man wasn’t a match to the witness’s description of the shooter. However, another man appeared on the body camera video who did match, the affidavit says.

Police were able to identify the man as Iwuagwu from a 2014 shoplifting incident with APD, the affidavit says.

An attorney wasn’t listed for Iwuagwu at publishing. KXAN will update this story with more information as it becomes available.