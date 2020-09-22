Man charged with multiple murder counts in the 2016 deaths of visiting friends

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been charged with multiple counts capital murder in the 2016 deaths of two of his friends.

Last week, a grand jury moved to charge Harvey Lester Cyphers in the murders of his friends Sidney Taylor and Krislyn Gibson, both of Houston. The two friends had been in Austin to attend the 2016 Urban Music Festival.

The 2016 indictment indicated that Cyphers knowingly concealed one of the corpses to hide it from police. Additionally, he was accused of using items like a bath mat and shower liner to hide a body.

Twelve days after the disappearance of Taylor and Gibson, according to court records, Cyphers was also caught with several guns — firearms which he was not supposed to have as a former felon. For this charge, he served two years and was released in February 2019.

The 2020 indictment doesn’t reference the charges of tampering with a corpse.