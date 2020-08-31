Man charged with intoxication assault after 1 injured in crash on U.S. 183

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 33-year-old man was arrested over the weekend, accused of injuring another person in a crash on U.S. 183 after drinking and driving.

An arrest affidavit says witnesses recall around 9 p.m. Saturday, a 2003 Mazda minivan was heading north on U.S. 183 at a high rate of speed. The Mazda swerved into the opposite lane, hitting a 2008 Nissan Altima head on.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was dispatched to the scene, the affidavit says. A Travis County deputy had also responded and identified the Mazda’s driver as 33-year-old Cesar De Jesus Ontiveros.

A witness reported they had gone up to De Jesus Ontiveros while he was still in the driver seat, and he said “I’ve been drinking all day” in Spanish, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says De Jesus Ontiveros reportedly admitted to drinking seven beers and later said that he drank a 16-pack of Bud Light. The trooper reported he was slurring his words and his eyes were “bloodshot” and “glassy.”

The driver of the Nissan was taken to St. David’s Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The affidavit says they had multiple broken bones, a cut to the face and a possible concussion.

De Jesus Ontiveros was arrested and charged with intoxication assault, a third-degree felony. He was taken to Travis County Jail.