Man charged with capital murder after juvenile dies in Kyle shooting

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 31-year-old accused of shooting and killing a juvenile at a Kyle convenience store Monday was arrested on Friday, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Roberto Ochoa, Jr. of Kyle was arrested on charges of capital murder and is in the Hays County Jail. The shooting happened Monday around 9:39 p.m. at the Poco Loco convenience store on High Road.

Deputies responded to the store after reports of shots fired that night. The Criminal Investigations Division started looking into the shooting as an aggravated assault, but it was discovered a male juvenile involved in the shooting was dropped at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

He was later pronounced dead, according to deputies.

This is still an open investigation, the sheriff’s office said. You can call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office with information at (512) 393-7896.