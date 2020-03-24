Man charged with assault of student in UT Austin building

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested on the University of Texas-Austin campus Monday following an incident with a student, according to the University of Texas Police Department.

The student told police an unknown man, who isn’t affiliated with the university, grabbed her chest inside the Engineering Education and Research Center Monday around 3:20 p.m. Police found the suspect and he was placed under arrest.

The man has been charged with indecent assault, police say.

UTPD is actively investigating this incident. If you have any information about this crime, call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.