AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in Travis County was charged Tuesday in connection with an east Austin fatal rollover crash that occurred in February 2023, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

An affidavit said 30-year-old Miguel Angel Villanueva-Ramirez was charged with an accident involving death for the death of Luis Gonzalez-Morales.

The affidavit said on-scene evidence showed a vehicle hit a cement retaining wall and flipped. Officials noted there were no pre-collision brake marks visible, which could sometimes indicate the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident.

“A driver with their full mental and physical faculties who is not under the influence of intoxicating substances usually attempt to slam on their brakes (even if only at the last second) to avoid collisions,” the affidavit said.

At the scene, officers found multiple beer glasses and cans inside and outside the vehicle.

On the day of the incident, Gonzalez-Morales was found on the ground at the scene with significant injuries. EMS officials arrived, and Gonzalez-Morales was given medical care, but he died at the scene.

The affidavit said it was unknown if Gonzalez-Morales was the driver or passenger of the vehicle.

No other occupants were found by first responders, according to documents. However, a witness to the crash told 911 that one person was on the ground, and another was crawling out of the vehicle.

Officers also found evidence of another person previously being at the scene using blood droplet trails leading away from the scene.

Documents said the vehicle involved in the crash was later determined to belong to Villanueva-Ramirez through insurance records.

Police also received a tip from an anonymous witness that Villanueva-Ramirez was the driver in the crash. The witness told police Villanueva-Ramirez called them on the night of the incident and admitted he was the driver, as well as saying he cut his head and left the scene.

Police found records from the day after the crash that showed Villanueva-Ramirez went to the hospital for a head wound, according to the affidavit.

As of Friday, Villanueva-Ramirez was not booked in the Travis County jail.