AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, a man who entered a guilty plea for two 2021 murders Friday was sentenced to serve 25 years in state prison.

According to Travis County court records, 30-year-old Laderious Nicholson was convicted by the court after the terms of his plea were negotiated.

Records showed Nicholson had a jail credit of 602 days toward his sentence, roughly over a year and seven months.

Nicholson was one of three accused of being involved in the death of 48-year-old Marvin “Binky” Henson in May 2021, but that was not the only murder he was accused of being involved in.

Nicholson was already being held in the Travis County jail for a separate murder charge in connection with a deadly June 2021 shooting at an east Austin park.

According to Travis County jail records, Nicholson remained booked into the facility as of Wednesday.