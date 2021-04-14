Man charged in Travis County suspicious death case last year pleads guilty

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man charged in connection with a suspicious death at a transient camp in north Austin last year plead guilty earlier this month.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said in May 2020, deputies responded to an abandoned home identified as a transient camp off East Parmer Lane near Dessau Road. They found the body of Mitchell Leonard Sullins, 58, which was wrapped in carpet.

Isaiah Perez (Photo: Travis County Sheriff’s Office)

Isaiah Perez, 24, plead guilty on April 2 to tampering or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse, a second-degree felony, in relation to the incident, according to court documents. He was placed on community supervision for five years.

