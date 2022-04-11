AUSTIN (KXAN) ⁠— A man was taken into custody in connection with a deadly weekend crash in south Austin that police said involved a child.

The Austin Police Department said Xavier Zarate, 41, was charged with injury to a child.

Police said officers responded to a call of a deadly collision near the 11300 block of Menchaca Road around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

Neighbors told KXAN the incident happened near the entrance to the Olympic Heights neighborhood, along Marcus Abrams Boulevard. A resident who drove past the scene said his wife saw a bicycle on the road.

Flowers left in memory of the child in the Olympic Heights neighborhood (KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas)

In Ring doorbell video obtained by KXAN, a man could be heard sobbing, shouting “Oh, God! Why?!”

An APD spokesperson did not elaborate on the collision, nor did they identify the child involved.

As of late Monday night, Zarate remained locked up with no bond set, according to Travis County records.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.