Man charged in connection with suspicious May death in Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Charges have been brought against a suspect wanted in connection with a suspicious death discovered Friday, May 21, according to a release from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO has arrested and charged a suspect, Isaiah Danta Perez, 24, with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He is currently in custody at the Travis County Jail.

TCSO said deputies responded to a call around 7:03 a.m. of a deceased person in the 1700 block of East Parmer Lane near Dessau Road. They were sent to an abandoned home deputies identified as a known transient camp.

Deputies said they found a body in an advanced state of decomposition wrapped in a carpet. They said further investigation revealed that the body had been “located other places within the camp.”

The victim was later identified as Mitchell Leonard Sullins, 58. Investigators say the cause and manner of death are still unknown.