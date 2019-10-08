Man charged after ‘unprovoked’ punch at a Chili’s accepts plea deal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man arrested after an unprovoked punch in a Chili’s parking lot made a plea deal with the Travis County District Attorney.

Jeffrey Robinson, 43, was arrested after approaching and hitting another man in the Chili’s parking lot at 9070 Research Boulevard, next to Burnet Road, on June 29, 2018.

The victim went to the hospital, where staff discovered he had a brain bleed. Two days later he was declared brain dead.

On Thursday, Robinson made a plea deal with the Travis County DA’s office and pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide. For his guilty plea, Robinson was sentenced to 16 months in jail.

Robinson was also given credit for time already served in jail. He was booked on July 2, 2018, so has already served 15 months of his 16-month sentence.