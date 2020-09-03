Man charged after more than 240 grams of fentanyl, heroin found in north Austin apartment

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 46-year-old man was charged Wednesday after SWAT reportedly found fentanyl and heroin in his north Austin apartment.

An affidavit stated around 6 a.m., the Cedar Park Organized Crime Unit and Central Texas Regional SWAT carried out a search warrant at an apartment in the 9000 block of Northgate Boulevard. That’s off Research Boulevard and West Rundberg Lane.

The search warrant was the result of a drug investigation into 46-year-old Corey Dukes, who lived there, according to the affidavit.

SWAT entered the apartment, the affidavit said, and Dukes was detained. While searching the apartment, law enforcement noticed a coffee table with an open compartment.

A plastic bag with a white powdery substance was found, along with another container filled with the same white powder, the affidavit said. There were also several plastic bags and a scale found in the coffee table, which is commonly used to sell and distribute drugs, according to the affidavit.

The powder tested positive for fentanyl. In its packaging, it weighed about 188 grams, the affidavit said.

Heroin, which the affidavit describes as a black tar substance, was also found in a freezer in the kitchen. A cabinet above the sink also had syringes containing the same black tar substance. The substance tested positive for heroin, and it came out to weigh about 54 grams.

Dukes is charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a first-degree felony.