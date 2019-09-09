Man caught with fake money tells police he won it in a dice game

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A man who was caught allegedly using fake money for a night on the town says he won the money in a dice game — and now he’s facing a felony fraud charge.

Late Friday night, Round Rock police were called out to Hanover’s 2.0 on I-35 after the owner said they caught the man trying to use fake $50 bills.

When police arrived, 47-year-old Anthony Davis told them he had recently won $500 in a dice game and the prize money was all in $50 bills.

But, the owner of Hanover’s told police Davis has done it before.

The owner told police that Davis successfully used four fake $50s last month and that the restaurant didn’t realize it until after he left.

Police say they found even more fake bills in Davis’ wallet. He was arrested and charged with third-degree felony forgery.