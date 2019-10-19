Man tried to steal money, condoms and pills after breaking into car, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly broke into a car and then threatened the vehicle’s owner with a gun.

The man, 40-year-old Travis Thornton, has been arrested on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officers responded to the scene at a Gulf Station located at 717 E 7th St. around 10:45 a.m. Friday morning. The victim, who works at the Gulf Station, told police he came out and saw Thornton inside his vehicle.

When the victim approached Thornton he noticed he had his quarters and his condoms in both of his hands. When asked what he was doing Thornton told the victim “I’m hungry and I need money.”

The victim said he then started to pat down Thornton to find other stolen property, and found a bottle of pills with his name on it that were in the suspect’s hoodie.

Thornton then told the victim he had a gun on him and showed him a 9mm Kel-Tel gun he had tucked into his underwear. He then pulled the gun out and pointed it at the victim.

The victim told police he offered him some food and while the suspect went inside to heat it up, the victim walked away and contacted police that were across the street.

Police said Thornton told them he was homeless and in the victim’s car because he was tired. He also admitted he had the gun and took the victim’s medicine.

He was arrested and transported to the robbery office.