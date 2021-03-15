Man arrested on murder charge after San Marcos woman found dead on backyard patio

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A man accused of murdering a San Marcos woman who was found dead on a backyard patio was arrested in San Antonio Monday, according to San Marcos police.

The San Marcos Police Department said a murder warrant was obtained for Kiril St. John Sokoloff, 42. He’s being transported back to the Hays County Jail Monday afternoon from San Antonio.

SMPD said on Friday just after 8:30 p.m., officers did a welfare check at a home near the corner of North Bishop Street and Craddock Avenue. When they arrived, officers knocked on the door and didn’t get an answer.

They went to the back of the home where they found the body of Cheryl Ritzer, 36, on the patio, SMPD said. Evidence at the scene showed she died as a result of a homicide.

SMPD said a baby was also lying near her and was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin. The baby was not seriously hurt.

The SMPD Criminal Investigation Division identified Sokoloff as the murder suspect after investigating.

Anyone with information about Ritzer’s death can contact Det. Davidson by phone at (512) 753-2315 or by email at tdavidson@sanmarcostx.gov.