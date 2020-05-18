Man arrested near Town Lake after allegedly swinging knife at child, family

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly threatening a child with a sharp, three-inch knife near the Toomey baseball fields in south Austin, according to an Austin arrest affidavit.

Four family members went to the Toomey park area near South Lamar Boulevard to fish at Town Lake when they were approached by Richard F. Ramirez, 31, the affidavit says.

The victims told police Ramirez came toward the group “in an alarming manner.” One of the adults told Ramirez to leave the area which prompted the suspect to put his hands up in a “fighting manner.”

Police say Ramirez kept attempting to start a fight with the adult victim and his family, moving closer and closer. At this point, the victim told a witness to call police. Afterward, Ramirez pulled out the knife, making several swiping motions through the air.

The affidavit says Ramirez was about 10 feet away from the family. The victim told his child to run away as Ramirez waved the knife through the air.

Austin police found Ramirez walking west from the Toomey baseball fields. The officer attempted to get Ramirez on the ground, but he refused to stop and tensed up when the officer attempted to put handcuffs on for evading arrest, the affidavit says.

After taking Ramirez to the ground and detaining him, the officer found the “very sharp” three-inch blade in the suspect’s pocket. The affidavit says the knife was capable of causing serious injury.

Ramirez was charged with Felony counts of Aggravated Assault and Resisting Arrest. As of Monday afternoon, Ramirez is in custody at Travis County Jail.