TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony, in connection with a southeast Travis County crash that killed one and injured another.

According to an arrest affidavit, 24-year-old Maximiliano Hernandez Cervantes was arrested Sunday in the death of 39-year-old Nerelda Bueno-Figueroa.

Documents said Hernandez’s vehicle caused a crash in the 12900 block of FM 812 by failing to drive in a single lane before driving on the wrong side of the road in a no-passing zone.

When speaking with law enforcement, Hernandez’s breath had a “strong odor of a metabolized alcoholic beverage,” according to the affidavit.

Documents said there were containers of alcohol inside Hernandez’s vehicle as well as empty containers of alcoholic beverages outside of the vehicle that matched the type found inside.

“They did not appear to have dirt or weather indicating they had been there a long time,” the affidavit said.

As of Tuesday, there was no attorney information available for Hernandez, and he remained in the Travis County jail on a bond of $35,000.