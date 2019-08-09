Man arrested in McCulloch County in connection to 7th Street shooting caught on video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, Austin Police Department confirmed that 26-year-old Reginald Thomas had been arrested in McCulloch County in connection to the July 21 shooting of a woman on Seventh Street — which was caught on video.

According to APD, the victim of the shooting told police she and family members were at a cafe on Sixth and Sabine Streets when she saw Thomas with a gun. The victim told police Thomas and another woman caught up to the group when they’d run away and that he then jumped on her back.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

WARNING: This video below shows the fight and shooting

The officer wrote in the affidavit that he observed, “Reginald struggling to get something out of the waistband area of his pants and then saw him shooting [the victim]. The video shows the gun malfunctioning, Reginald clearing the chamber and shooting [the victim] again.”

According to APD, Thomas is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Thomas faces more charges in McCulloch County, but they are not known at this time.