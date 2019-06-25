Man arrested in Llano County after credit card skimmer found at fuel pump

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man faces a slew of charges after he was caught with several cards, cash, a fake driver’s license and a key to a fuel pump with a credit card skimmer in it, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.

A Llano County Deputy watched Sunday night as a man pulled up to a fuel pump at the Bluffton Store located at the 11600 block of Ranch Road 2241, officials wrote in a press release.

The man allegedly “appeared to use a credit card as if to purchase fuel,” officials wrote.

“After two ‘failed’ attempts to use his card, the subject turned to get back in his vehicle and was approached by the Deputy,” officials wrote. When the deputy questioned the man, they came to believe the man “was being less than honest with his answers.”

The man allowed the deputy to search his car and the official found seven credit/debit/gift-type cards that are believed to be used to retrieve information from a credit card skimmer. The deputy also found large amounts of cash and a fake Texas driver’s license.

“Further investigation, and inspection of the pump, yielded one credit card skimmer that was found on the fuel pump the male subject was using the card at,” officials wrote. “Several keys, one of which opened the fuel pump, were later found in the vehicle. A laptop computer and cell phone were also seized.”

The man now faces felony unlawful use of a criminal instrument, seven counts of misdemeanor possession of criminal instruments and misdemeanor possession of a fictitious driver’s license.

The investigation is ongoing and officials didn’t reveal the man’s identity.