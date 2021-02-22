Man arrested in Fayette County after $670K worth of heroin found in car battery

Heroin found in car battery during traffic stop (Fayette County Sheriff's Office Photos)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 52-year-old Laredo man was arrested on drug charges in Fayette County after heroin was found in a car battery during a traffic stop.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, Sgt. Randy Thumann and K9 partner Kolt pulled over a Nissan Altima on Interstate 10 just after 3 p.m. for a traffic violation. After talking with the driver, Thumann suspected the car was transporting illegal drugs.

Thumann was given permission to search the car. Kolt swept the outside of the car, and eventually alerted Thumann to the possible presence of drugs in a car battery on the passenger floor board, the sheriff’s office said.

About seven kilos or more than 15 pounds of brown heroin (estimated street value $670,000) was found in the battery, the sheriff’s office said.

Jesus Enriquez was arrested on felony drug possession charges and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

