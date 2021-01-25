Man arrested in connection with south Austin apartment complex shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said a man was arrested in connection with a deadly drug deal shooting that took place at a south Austin apartment complex Friday night.

APD said after a warrant was issued, the Lonestar Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Roger Chimney, who is accused of shooting two men while trying to buy marijuana at Ballpark North Apartments on Elmont Drive. He’s in custody at the Travis County Jail.

Officers found the two men, both shot, inside a car after Austin 911 got a call about a person shot at the apartment complex around 10:14 p.m. Friday, APD said. No suspects were there at the time.

One of the men, who had originally called 911, was taken to a local hospital, but the other was pronounced dead at the scene. APD identified him as 20-year-old Adrian Haynes. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office did an autopsy and determined his death was a homicide and caused by gunshot wounds, police said.

After investigating, it was found the two men were reportedly contacted by the suspect, who wanted to buy a small amount of marijuana. The suspect, identified as Chimney, arrived to purchase the drugs, but then at some point shot both of the victims and left the scene, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the shooting to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.