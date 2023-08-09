AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest was made Friday in connection with a fatal July shooting in east Austin, according to Travis County court documents.

Tajuarae Dymanicc Jones, 20, was charged with murder for the death of Tijarious White. White died during a shooting July 16 at a gas station in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators found Jones’ Social Security and ID cards inside the vehicle White had been in before entering the gas station. The affidavit said the items had been reported stolen earlier that day.

In the affidavit, police said it was likely the shooting was connected to the burglary of the vehicle.

According to court documents, Jones is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Travis County jail.

Court records showed the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Jones.