AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a homicide that happened in the West Bouldin Creek Greenbelt last month, according to a U.S. Marshals news release.

That man was identified as Melcolm Martin Lee, AKA “Tanto,” 24, of Austin, according to officials.

On Nov. 27, the Austin Police Department homicide unit “received multiple tips” that a murder happened on the greenbelt trail, located in the 1100 block of South Sixth Street. Further information said the murder victim was buried there.

Then, on Nov. 29, officials “responded to process the scene with a search and rescue K9,” and that is when the skeletal remains were found.

Furthermore, an autopsy “revealed injuries consistent with homicide,” according to police.

Then, on Dec. 12, APD requested for the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to find and arrest Lee, “who was last known to be transient in the Austin community.”

A member of the task force found Lee at a transient encampment in the 3400 block of Parker Lane in southeast Austin, the release said.

Lee attempted to run from officers but was taken into custody, according to officials.

Lee was taken to the Travis County jail, where he remained Thursday.