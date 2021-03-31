Man arrested in connection with deadly north Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of shooting and killing another man after an argument in north Austin earlier this month was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

U.S. Marshals say Manuel Vilchis, 22, was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in the 8000 block of Decker Lane. That’s out in east Austin near Decker Middle School. His bond is set at $500,000.

A Hispanic man was found shot outside a home on Oertli Lane on March 18. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and Vilchis.

A murder warrant for Vilchis says he was drinking beer with the victim and the victim’s girlfriend inside the home. The victim and his girlfriend did not previously know Vilchis or his name before the meeting. At some point, the victim became upset and tried to push Vilchis outside.

The warrant alleges a few minutes later, Vilchis came back to check on the girlfriend. She said she wanted to leave, and the suspect offered her a ride.

The argument escalated between the victim and Vilchis and four to five shots were fired, according to the girlfriend’s account.

The warrant says she reported Vilchis backing away and leaving in a pickup truck. That’s when she called 911.

Law enforcement was able to figure out Vilchis’ identity through a palm print on a beer bottle. Investigators found he was previously ticketed and booked in 2018. His mugshot was used to help identify him.

The Austin Police Department filed that warrant for Vilchis’ arrest on March 30 and asked for help from the U.S. Marshals to find him. Task force members determined he could be in the Austin area and arrested him the next day.