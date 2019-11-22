Man arrested in connection to shooting on East Sixth Street Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a shooting on E. Sixth Street Nov. 20.

According to the affidavit, APD detained the suspect around 2:15 a.m. after receiving reports that a man was pointing and shooting a rifle outside of the Toulouse bar at 409 E. Sixth Street.

In the affidavit, a bartender that was not on-shift reported that several women approached him and said that a man was outside trying to sell them cocaine and pointed out the suspect to him.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Rickey Lee Durham, Jr. The off-duty bartender reportedly warned the women to stay away from Durham.

In the affidavit, the witness describes confronting Durham after the suspect tried to sell him the illicit drug, too. This made the suspect angry, and the witness left the restroom to report Durham to on-duty staff at the Toulouse bar and recommended ejecting him from the bar.

According to the witness, he left the bar to have a cigarette outside while the staff lead Durham out of the bar. In the affidavit, Durham was described as angry and attempting physical violence with the witness.

Durham reportedly said to the witness that he’d be right back, and left the bar.

The witness states that 3 to 5 minutes later, Durham returned with a rifle and pointed it at the witness from five feet away. The witness stated that he began to fear being shot and killed by Durham.

In the affidavit, a frequent patron of the bar is said to have stepped between Durham and the witness to protect the witness. Durham is reported to have raised his rifle again, this time at shoulder height, and fired a round into the air.

The witness then circled around the patron and Durham to seize Durham’s rifle. The witness placed a finger over the suspect’s on the trigger to empty the barrel of the 3 remaining rounds, in case Durham regained control of the gun.

Moments later, APD was said to be approaching, and the witness backed away with their hands up in surrender. Durham was then taken into custody.

Durham was booked into Travis County Jail on a $150,000 bail on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one charge to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance with a $25,000 bond.