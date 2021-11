AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an Oct. 28 bank robbery in east Austin.

Austin Police Department says Marcus Rowe walked into the Wells Fargo bank located at 1201 Barbara Jordan Boulevard at around 9:45 a.m. Police say Rowe gave a teller a note demanding money, then left with a large sum of cash.

He was found and arrested later that day, police said.

This is Austin’s ninth bank robbery this year.