Man arrested in connection to Monterey Oaks Boulevard aggravated assault

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man believed to be connected to an August 10 aggravated assault of a woman on Monterey Oaks Boulevard trail.

According to the Austin Police Department, Marcus Edward Bellard Jr. was arrested Friday at his home after being identified by witnesses and surveillance video in connection to the attack that happened near the Archstone Greenbelt.

An Archstone Greenbelt trail. (KXAN Photo)

The victim told police she was alone on the trail when she was attacked from behind and that she was able to fight the man off before he ran away.

While Bellard’s arrest is only in connection to the Archstone attack, APD previously said that the description of the suspect in the Monterey Oaks Boulevard case was similar to that of a suspect in a similar trail attack that happened July 4 at Guerrero Park.

It is not yet known if he is connected to the July 4 attack.

Bellard is currently in custody in the Travis County Jail. He is charged with second degree aggravated assault.