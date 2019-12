AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of being involved in the Dec. 17 robbery of a south Austin Wells Fargo bank has been arrested.

According to Austin Police Department, 22-year-old Stephen Delgado-Times is in custody in the Bexar County Jail in connection to the robbery at 161 W. Slaughter Lane.

During the robbery, a suspect wearing all black can be seen on surveillance video.

APD hasn’t released any more details at this time.