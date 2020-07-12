Man arrested for throwing rocks, breaking business and vehicle windows

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested in south Austin after police say multiple people witnessed him throwing large rocks at vehicles and businesses, breaking their windows.

According to an arrest affidavit, several people called police on Saturday to alert them that 49-year-old Michael Mann was screaming and breaking the windows in central Austin.

One woman told police that Mann broke her windshield by throwing a rock at her moving vehicle as she was driving down Guadalupe Street with children in the car.

Those who called 9-1-1 described Mann as having one arm. When police arrived, a business owner pointed him out, sitting in a parking lot nearby, the affidavit says.

When police first questioned Mann, he told them he broke the windows at an auto repair shop because he was being threatened, according to the affidavit. It says that later, Mann changed his story and said that he never threw any rocks and was being framed.

The owner of the auto repair shop estimated approximately $2,000 in damage from the rocks.

Mann is being held in the Travis County Jail on a felony criminal mischief charge. His bond was set at $7,500.