Man arrested for flashing women and children along Town Lake trail

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been arrested after police say he pulled down his pants and flashed two women and four children along the Town Lake hike-and-bike trail.

Christopher Dale Jones, 43, is charged with Indecency with a child exposure, a third degree felony.

One of the victims called the Austin Police Department after the incident on Friday.

She said that the man, wearing a white baseball cap, blue long-sleeved sweatshirt and blue jeans dropped his pants, exposing himself, as the group parked and got out of a vehicle in the parking lot under I-35 near the water’s edge, according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman told police Jones followed her, the other woman she was with and the four children with them, who were all age 10 or younger, for about 50 yards, the affidavit says.

When police arrived, they found a man matching the woman’s description sitting on a park bench nearby. According to the affidavit, the women and children identified Jones as the man who had exposed himself to them.

Jones was taken to the Travis County Jail where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.