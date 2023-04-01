AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of injuring at least three people in a shooting at an east Austin park claims the victims shot at him first, according to an arrest affidavit.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., March 26, Austin Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of Nash Hernandez Road and Chicon Street, near the area known as Chicano Park, the affidavit said. Callers told 911 dispatch at least 50 shots were fired at the intersection.

One of the victims said he saw two vehicles with rims sticking out several inches driving by him, and the rims of both vehicles collided and stopped in the street, the affidavit said.

As people look at the damage on the vehicles, the driver of one of the vehicles stepped out and began shooting. According to the affidavit, the suspect got back in the vehicle and drove away. As the suspect turned the corner, he fired his gun again. Then, one of the gunshot victims said he went to his vehicle, grabbed his gun and fired one shot at the suspect.

The suspect then stopped his vehicle, got out and shot at the victim. According to the affidavit, a bullet grazed the victim’s stomach and was able to get treated at the hospital.

Another victim was shot in the stomach, and the other was shot in the leg, the affidavit said.

Officers spoke to each victim to gather more information on the suspect. Additionally, officers were able to speak with witnesses at the scene of the shooting, the affidavit said.

One witness in particular told officers the suspect goes by “Gordo” and had a Facebook handle as “Gordo Lean,” according to the affidavit. Officers found the Facebook profile with the user’s date of birth and identified “Gordo” as Pedro Luis Carbajal, 36.

A criminal records check showed Carbajal had two active warrants for probation violations on previous aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm charges. Furthermore, Carbajal was arrested for aggravated assault four previous times, one for attempted assault on a peace officer, another for felon in possession of a firearm and three times for evading in a motor vehicle, the affidavit said.

On March 27, APD Violent Crimes Task Force found Carbajal’s vehicle at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of East Anderson Lane. Police saw Carbajal get dropped off and enter the apartment. After that, officers called Carbajal out of his apartment, and he complied, the affidavit said.

While officers were taking Carbajal into custody, he said, “they shot at me first,” according to the affidavit.

Officers found a rifle, a 9mm firearm, 9mm ammunition and shotgun shells in Carbajal’s apartment, the affidavit said.

Carbajal was booked into the Travis County Jail for the two outstanding arrest warrants for violation of probation on aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of weapons.

The case remained under investigation.