Man arrested, charged with attempted murder in Pflugerville shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pflugerville police arrested a 28-year-old man after a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday morning.

A release from Pflugerville police said the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Joshua Walker in Austin after investigators filed an arrest warrant for him for attempted murder.

He’s accused of shooting a 34-year-old man at the Autumn Ranch Apartments off Swenson Farms Boulevard. That’s near Pflugerville High School.

The 34-year-old was taken to Round Rock Medical Center, and he is currently in stable condition, according to police.

Walker’s attempted murder charge has a $75,000 bond.

Police will continue investigating.