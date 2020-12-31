Man arrested almost a year after missing woman found murdered in Burnet

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — A man was arrested on a capital murder charge almost a year after a missing woman’s body was found in Burnet.

Police say Nancy Lord was found in the 300 block of West Briar Street on Jan. 10. Her son reported her missing hours before her body was found.

On Thursday, Burnet police announced they’d arrested Adrian Vega, 39. He faces a capital murder charge and is being held without bond at the Burnet County Jail.

Jail records indicate Vega was booked into jail Tuesday and is accused of murdering Lord on Jan. 7.