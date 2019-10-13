Man arrested after trying to break in to police car, affidavit says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man tried to break into a police car after an officer pulled over to enter a Walgreens in south east Austin, according to an affidavit.

Pablo Barrera, 33, was seen pulling on the driver’s door handle while the vehicle was outside the store on 1920 East Riverside Drive at about 7:46 p.m. on Friday, police said.

The officer involved in the incident said he stopped at Walgreens to buy a cell phone charger and left the marked 2016 Ford Explorer running in the parking lot.

He described the parking lot as well lit, adding that it was easy to see there was no one inside the vehicle.

While in the store, he was notified over the radio that a man was trying to enter a police vehicle at his location.

The officer left the store and said he saw Barrera walking next to the car and looking at it. When Barrera saw the officer, he held a bottle up and claimed he had a syringe and wanted to hand it over, according to the affidavit.

Barrera said he pulled the door handle to see if anyone was inside the car. Surveillance footage from Walgreens also showed Barrera attempting to open the trunk before trying the driver’s door, police said.

The officer said there was a computer, cell phones and guns in the car, and said he believed Barrera was preparing to steal anything visible inside.

Barrera has been charged with attempted burglary of a vehicle.