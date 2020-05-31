Man arrested after threatening parking attendant with hatchet in south Austin, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested a man Friday who they say threatened a parking enforcement attendant with a hatchet after his car got booted in south Austin, according to the arrest affidavit.

Austin police were called to the 2300 block of South Lamar Boulevard near West Oltorf Street for a report of a disturbance at around 3:05 p.m. At the scene officers met with the victim who is a parking enforcement attendant.

The victim said he monitors a parking lot at a strip mall and tows or boots vehicles that aren’t there to do business at the strip mall. He said that around 2:50 p.m. he noticed a green mini-van pull up and park in the lot directly in front of a sign warning of towing or booting on unauthorized vehicles.

The victim said a man exited the car and left the parking lot and strip mall area, at which point he then applied a boot to the vehicle. The attendant said the man later returned and they discussed the procedures on how to get the boot removed.

According to the affidavit, the victim told officers the suspect removed a hatchet from the vehicle and began hacking at the boot. The victim said when he approached the man to get him to stop the suspect ran around the car from the driver’s side at him cursing and yelling. The victim said the suspect shoved him back and raised the hatchet up at head level.

Police say a witness at the scene told them she captured the incident on their phone and was the one who called the police.

Officers said the driver of the mini-van, identified as Aziz Kabboury, 41, was still at the scene. They also said they were also able to recover a hatchet from the open lift gate of Kabboury’s van.

Kabboury was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.