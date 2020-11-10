Man arrested after reported struggle over gun turns deadly in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 38-year-old man was arrested after another man was shot and killed during a physical struggle over a gun, according to the Austin Police Department.

Jason Hardison was arrested on charges of manslaughter after he said he and Alex Arce, 25, got into a fight over a gun and it went off, police reported. Hardison was booked into the Travis County Jail and has a bond of $20,000.

APD said it happened on Sunday, Nov. 8 around 7:27 a.m. at an apartment complex located at 1781 Spyglass Drive. When officers arrived, they found Arce shot. Austin-Travis County EMS performed life-saving measures on him, but Arce was pronounced dead on scene at 7:45 a.m.

Investigators spoke with Hardison, who was at the scene and reported he and Arce fought over a gun Arce was trying to remove from the apartment. The gun then went off, hitting and killing Arce, police said.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to find the official cause and manner of death.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.